Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,971 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $7.78 on Friday, reaching $257.51. 2,444,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,653. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $259.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

