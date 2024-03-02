Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $66.47. 7,875,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,530. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $77.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.