Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Drops By 27.5%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,146.0 days.
Asahi Group Price Performance
Shares of ASBRF remained flat at $34.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Asahi Group has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04.
Asahi Group Company Profile
