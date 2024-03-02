Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Drops By 27.5%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,146.0 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

Shares of ASBRF remained flat at $34.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Asahi Group has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

