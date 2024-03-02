Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Expands By 23.7%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
Avant Brands stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.08. 305,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,740. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.11.
Avant Brands Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avant Brands
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.