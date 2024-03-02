Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Expands By 23.7%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

Avant Brands stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.08. 305,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,740. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.11.

Get Avant Brands alerts:

Avant Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.