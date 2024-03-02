Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Decreases By 24.4%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axtel Price Performance
OTCMKTS AXTLF remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. Axtel has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Axtel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axtel
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.