Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rises By 67.6%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,765,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 712,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,123. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
