Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Drops By 40.2%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.05. 738,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,430. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.18.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

