Short Interest in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Increases By 148.6%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the January 31st total of 506,800 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,640. Cimpress has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $921.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. Analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

