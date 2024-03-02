Short Interest in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Drops By 20.4%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 592,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CISO Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ CISO remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 712,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. CISO Global has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Get CISO Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CISO Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CISO Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CISO Global by 541.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CISO Global by 92.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in CISO Global during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CISO Global during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.