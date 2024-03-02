Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Drops By 42.9%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 12,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,997. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

