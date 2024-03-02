Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rises By 30.0%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $2,984,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 235,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $83,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $44.08.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Further Reading

