Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Increases By 147.0%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,800 shares, a growth of 147.0% from the January 31st total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CNOB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

