Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Decreases By 61.0%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the January 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 67,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,837. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.01.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

