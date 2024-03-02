Short Interest in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expands By 143.2%

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 143.2% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFNW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

First Financial Northwest Stock Up 0.4 %

FFNW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.81. 29,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,752. The company has a market cap of $191.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

