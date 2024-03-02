Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Increases By 146.9%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 146.9% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

IHI Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IHICY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.39. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053. IHI has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. IHI had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Analysts anticipate that IHI will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.