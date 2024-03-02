Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Decreases By 60.6%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
JSAIY remained flat at $12.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About J Sainsbury
