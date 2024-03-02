Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Decreases By 60.6%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

JSAIY remained flat at $12.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

