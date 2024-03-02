Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Increases By 47.2%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 75,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,799. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TIGO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after buying an additional 981,159 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 334,189 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

