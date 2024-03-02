Short Interest in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Decreases By 22.7%

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 106,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

OLP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 165.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 481.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $838,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

