Short Interest in Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Grows By 100.0%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Ryman Healthcare stock remained flat at $16.44 on Friday. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23. Ryman Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

