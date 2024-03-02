Short Interest in Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Grows By 100.0%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Ryman Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of Ryman Healthcare stock remained flat at $16.44 on Friday. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23. Ryman Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile
