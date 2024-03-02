Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Declines By 34.2%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.
