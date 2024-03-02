Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Increases By 80.3%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sands China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. Sands China has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $39.79.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

