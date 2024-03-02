Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Increases By 80.3%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sands China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. Sands China has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $39.79.
About Sands China
