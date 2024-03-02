Short Interest in Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Expands By 200.0%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

SHALY remained flat at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. Shangri-La Asia has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

