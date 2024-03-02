Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Expands By 31.3%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.34. 1,126,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.37. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,334.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $132,895.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,894,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,665,858.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,334.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 9.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

