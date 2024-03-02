Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Increases By 111.7%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the January 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBP. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Biopharm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

TC Biopharm Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:TCBP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.33. 251,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. TC Biopharm has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.