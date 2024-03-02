Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Drops By 29.8%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TCON traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 1,475,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,431. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TCON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

