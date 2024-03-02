Short Interest in Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Drops By 57.1%

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

