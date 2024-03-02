Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $180.54

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.54 and traded as high as $199.25. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $197.35, with a volume of 692 shares trading hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.76.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.