Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Signal Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGNLF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.07. 9,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,392. Signal Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Signal Gold Company Profile

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold property that covers an area of approximately 15,000 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

