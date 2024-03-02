Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Signal Gold Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGNLF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.07. 9,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,392. Signal Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.
Signal Gold Company Profile
