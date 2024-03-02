Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDAF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $41.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Software Aktiengesellschaft
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.