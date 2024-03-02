Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDAF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $41.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

