Sovryn Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.03 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Sovryn token can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00003359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $38.03 million and approximately $389,934.92 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sovryn has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 47,006,007.46023073 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 2.11601621 USD and is up 15.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,263,994.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

