Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Up 46.7% in February

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 36.41% of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COPJ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. 4,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

