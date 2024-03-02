Status Hits 24 Hour Volume of $101.13 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Status has a total market cap of $190.31 million and $101.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00018361 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001485 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,742.61 or 0.99951912 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00173925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04754651 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $18,257,283.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

