Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $13.40. 655,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

