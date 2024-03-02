Steem Reaches Market Capitalization of $136.84 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Steem has a total market cap of $136.84 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,772.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $483.80 or 0.00783193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00147870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00055613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00236357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.00192615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,024,451 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.