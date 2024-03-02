STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.
STEP Energy Services Stock Performance
SNVVF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,494. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
