STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

SNVVF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,494. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

