Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.60 and traded as high as C$7.45. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.32, with a volume of 36,083 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.60. The firm has a market cap of C$368.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Stingray Group news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 90,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. In related news, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. 22.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.



Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

