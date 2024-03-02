STP Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.03 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $135.12 million and $17.03 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00017034 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019571 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,864.46 or 0.99939352 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00176543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07077126 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $24,143,756.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars.

