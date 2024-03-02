Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in February

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 791.5 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SURDF remained flat at $28.79 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

