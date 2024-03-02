Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $704.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.94. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Articles

