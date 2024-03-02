Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IVCP remained flat at $10.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.