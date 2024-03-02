Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.56 ($0.06). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 4.93 ($0.06), with a volume of 279,274 shares trading hands.

Synairgen Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of £9.95 million, a PE ratio of -98.80 and a beta of -2.23.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

