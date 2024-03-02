Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 10,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SYY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.96. 2,209,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. Sysco has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.