Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 14,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,872. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

