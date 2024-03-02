Tezos Price Hits $1.38 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Tezos has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $65.68 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001401 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001100 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000691 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 993,763,447 coins and its circulating supply is 972,981,179 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

