TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Up 48.6% in February

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGVC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 167.0% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 309,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 193,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGVC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756. TG Venture Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

