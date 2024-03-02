The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.86. 10,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
