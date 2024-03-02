Theta Fuel Trading 47.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $480.81 million and approximately $39.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00068896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,467,099,711 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

