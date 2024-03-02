TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMTCR. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get TMT Acquisition alerts:

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMTCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 30,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,909. TMT Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.