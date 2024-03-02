ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the January 31st total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

Shares of TBLT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.71. 221,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,009. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $129.35.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.