Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of TBMC remained flat at $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,726. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBMC. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter worth about $2,092,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter worth about $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.